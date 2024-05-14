Next Article

Iranian filmmaker evades prison sentence; flees Iran ahead of Cannes

By Tanvi Gupta 09:54 am May 14, 202409:54 am

What's the story Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof has fled Iran, evading an eight-year prison sentence linked to his latest film, The Seed of the Sacred Fig. This film is slated to compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Previously, Rasoulof was banned from attending the Cannes Festival by Tehran, however, he defied the ban by refusing to withdraw his film, which led to his sentencing.

Departure confirmed

Rasoulof chose 'exile with a heavy heart'

Rasoulof confirmed his departure from Iran in a statement to Deadline, revealing "I arrived in Europe a few days ago after a long and complicated journey." He was informed by his lawyers about the confirmation of his eight-year prison sentence by the court of appeal. Faced with the choice between prison and leaving Iran, Rasoulof admitted that he chose exile with a "heavy heart." Currently, he is in an undisclosed location in Europe.

Controversial filmmaking

Rasoulof's films deemed 'a threat' to Iran's security

The court sentenced Rasoulof due to his public statements and films, deemed "examples of collusion with the intention of committing a crime against the country's security." The filmmaker has previously been arrested for criticizing Iran's administration. He has faced repeated prison sentences and film bans in his native country. His latest film tells the story of a judge in Tehran's Revolutionary Court dealing with mistrust amid escalating political protests.

Harsh punishment

'I strongly object to the unjust recent ruling against me...'

"I strongly object to the unjust recent ruling against me that forces me into exile. However, the judicial system has issued so many cruel decisions that I do not feel it is my place to complain," Rasoulof's statement read. He added, "It's hard to believe, but right now as I'm writing this, the young rapper, Toomaj Salehi is held in prison and has been sentenced to death." "The criminal machine of the Islamic Republic is continuously violating human rights."

Industry reaction

Rasoulof expressed concern for those who assisted in this film

Rasoulof's lawyer, Babak Paknia, confirmed that the judgment includes imprisonment, flogging, a fine, and confiscation of property. In his concluding statement, the filmmaker expressed concern for those who assisted him in making his film. He said, "They were trying to convince the film crew that they were not aware of the film's story and that they had been manipulated into participating in the project." "My thoughts are with all of them, and I fear for their safety and well-being."