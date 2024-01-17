Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls envoy after missile attack

06:11 pm Jan 17, 2024

The move came after Iran's breach of Pakistani airspace

Amid Iran's breach of Pakistani airspace, Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran and expelled the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan, escalating tensions. Iranian state media announced on Tuesday that missiles targeted and destroyed two bases belonging to the Balochi terrorist group, Jaish al-Adl, in Pakistan. Consequently, all current and planned high-level visits between the two countries have been put on hold.

Pakistan condemns Iran's 'unprovoked violation' of airspace

Pakistan had earlier issued a "strong condemnation of the unprovoked violation of its airspace". The attacks took place in the town of Panjgur near the Iranian border, damaging a mosque 50 km inside Pakistani territory, two unnamed Pakistani security officials said, AP reported. Iran's foreign ministry has not made an official comment.

Location of attacked bases

The targeted bases were reportedly located in Pakistan's Balochistan province, according to Iran's Nournews -- affiliated with the country's top security body. Jaish al-Adl too confirmed the strike, stating IRG used six drones and rockets to destroy two houses where the family of its fighters lived, The Week reported. Jan Achakzai, information minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province, neither confirmed nor denied the attack, instead advising to "wait for the response of ISPR," referring to the Pakistani military's public relations wing.

What is Jaish al-Adl?

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl is classified as a "terrorist" organization by Iran, operating as a Sunni militant group in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan. The group has carried out multiple attacks against Iranian security forces. In December, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for an assault on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan, resulting in the deaths of at least 11 police personnel. The region has a history of confrontations between Iran's security forces and Sunni militants.