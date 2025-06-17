5 dangerous habits to avoid while riding your motorcycle
What's the story
Motorcycle riding is thrilling, but it comes with the responsibility of ensuring safety.
Popular models such as Harley-Davidson Road Glide and Street Glide offer power and style, but riders need to be aware of risky habits that can lead to accidents.
Whether you're an experienced rider or just starting out, avoiding unsafe practices is key to keeping yourself and others safe on the road.
Here are five dangerous habits you should avoid while riding your motorcycle.
Habit #1
Not looking far enough ahead
One of the most common mistakes riders make is not to look far enough ahead on the road.
This can be dangerous at high speeds, where a lot can happen in just a few seconds.
Failing to anticipate potential hazards like debris/sudden stops from other vehicles might lead to unnecessary swerving, panic braking, or even collisions.
To avoid this, riders must make it a habit to scan the road well beyond their immediate surroundings for a safer ride.
Habit #2
Poor foot position on the pegs
Another unsafe habit is riding with poor foot position on the pegs.
Many riders put their heels on the foot pegs instead of the balls of their feet, which can compromise control when taking tight turns.
This can lead to dragging toes on the ground while leaning into corners, disrupting balance and increasing injury risk.
To avoid this, riders must always ride with balls of their feet on the pegs for better control and stability during rides.
Habit #3
Letting overconfidence take over
Overconfidence can be a dangerous habit for riders.
After a few successful rides, it's easy to feel confident, but this confidence may quickly turn into complacency.
Some riders think that years of experience or riding a bigger bike makes them experts, but even seasoned bikers can get into accidents if they push their limits without proper caution.
To combat this, riders should never stop learning and practice their skills in controlled environments or take advanced rider courses.
Habit #4
Not looking through turns
Not looking through turns is a common mistake even experienced riders make.
When entering a curve, it is important to focus on where you want to go, not just what's in front of you.
Failing to look ahead can lead to misjudging lean angle, speed or road conditions.
This can be dangerous on larger bikes which require proper planning for smooth navigation through turns.
To avoid this mistake, practice keeping your eyes on the end of the curve while riding.
Habit #5
Pushing yourself or the bike too hard
Pushing yourself or your bike beyond its limits is one of the most dangerous habits a rider can develop.
Whether it's riding too fast, leaning too far in a curve, or pushing your motorbike's mechanics to their breaking point, overextending can lead to serious accidents.
To avoid this, riders should respect both their skill level and their bike's capabilities and familiarize themselves with their bike's handling in various conditions.