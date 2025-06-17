What's the story

Motorcycle riding is thrilling, but it comes with the responsibility of ensuring safety.

Popular models such as Harley-Davidson Road Glide and Street Glide offer power and style, but riders need to be aware of risky habits that can lead to accidents.

Whether you're an experienced rider or just starting out, avoiding unsafe practices is key to keeping yourself and others safe on the road.

Here are five dangerous habits you should avoid while riding your motorcycle.