What's the story

Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the "Godfather of AI," has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to mass job losses across various sectors.

In a recent interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Hinton said that while AI is advancing rapidly in many fields, some physical jobs like plumbing are safe—for now.

He specifically mentioned white-collar roles like paralegals and call center workers as particularly vulnerable to replacement by AI.