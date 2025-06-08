What's the story

Ahead of the much-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple has published a study titled "The Illusion of Thinking: Understanding the Strengths and Limitations of Reasoning Models via the Lens of Problem Complexity."

The research tested several 'reasoning' artificial intelligence (AI) models, including Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's models, DeepSeek R1, and Google's Thinking models.The goal was to see how well these systems could replicate human reasoning in complex problem-solving scenarios.