Next Article

New cast members were recently announced for MCU's 'The Fantastic Four'

Post-Kang fiasco, this baddie can become MCU's next big villain

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am May 14, 202404:10 am

What's the story With the departure of Jonathan Majors and the uncertainty surrounding his character, Kang, it's still unclear how Marvel will shape up its multiverse saga. Recently, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) revealed the cast members for its forthcoming The Fantastic Four film, set to kick off MCU Phase 6. Slated for a July 2025 release, apart from the four titular characters, the movie will feature Ralph Ineson as Galactus, a celestial entity. And, Galactus could be the solution to Marvel's problems.

Context

Why does this story matter?

After Thanos, Kang the Conqueror was supposed to be the next big mega villain in the Marvel films with things culminating in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. First introduced through Loki, Kang (played by Majors), however, didn't gain much acclaim. What's more, he was defeated every time he appeared on the screen, making his impact even more bleak. So, if Marvel actually decides to move around the Kang storyline instead of recasting the character, it would be easily understandable.

Role details

More buzz regarding Galactus's debut than Kang's in 'Ant-Man 3'

Ineson will play Galactus, one of Marvel's most iconic villains, in the upcoming FF film. This gargantuan celestial being was previously depicted as a giant space cloud in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. The portrayal was met with criticism and fans are eagerly anticipating a more comic-accurate depiction in the new movie. The villain is better known than Kang and has been sparking greater enthusiasm than Kang's cinematic debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Villain shift

Galactus could replace Kang as central villain

The second season of Loki established that the Time Variance Authority (TVA) is dealing with Kang variants independently, hinting at a possible shift away from this villain in the MCU. Galactus's size and power make him a formidable threat that could potentially replace Kang as the central antagonist. Marvel has previously faced criticism for its handling of powerful villains like Malekith and Ultron, who were defeated too easily, suggesting Galactus should not be easily defeated in his debut appearance.

Character arc

This is one way 'The Fantastic Four' movie could go

Galactus, a near-omnipotent entity that consumes planets to maintain balance in the universe, is expected to attempt to consume a planet, most likely Earth, in the upcoming FF flick. This cataclysmic event could instill a level of fear that Kang has so far failed to inspire. To further enhance his threat level, the MCU could depict Galactus as capable of consuming or destroying entire universes, setting up a multiversal event leading to Avengers: Secret Wars.