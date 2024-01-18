Pakistan hits targets in Iran in retaliation to airstrikes

1/6

World 2 min read

Pakistan hits targets in Iran in retaliation to airstrikes

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:10 am Jan 18, 202409:10 am

Islamabad allegedly targeted the strongholds of two Baloch separatist organizations in Iran

Pakistan on Thursday struck targets in Iran, a day after warning Tehran of "serious consequences" following its missile attacks on the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl's headquarters in Balochistan, reports said. Islamabad allegedly targeted the strongholds of two Baloch separatist organizations in Iran, the Balochistan Liberation Front and the Balochistan Liberation Army, local media reports said.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this week, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the "espionage headquarters" of Israel in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. The elite force also said it struck in Syria against the Islamic State. Regional tensions have soared during the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, drawing in Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon.

3/6

Pakistan expelled Iranian ambassador, recalled envoy

The airstrikes come after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Tehran and expelled the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan. On Tuesday, Iranian state media had reported that missiles targeted and destroyed two bases in Pakistan belonging to the Balochi terrorist group, Jaish al-Adl. Consequently, all current and planned high-level visits between the two nations have been put on pause.

4/6

Pakistan's statement after Iran's aggression in Balochistan

Earlier, Pakistan issued a "strong condemnation" over the "unprovoked violation of its airspace" by Iran. According to the Associated Press (AP), Tuesday's strikes took place in the town of Panjgur near the Iranian border, damaging a mosque 50km inside Pakistani territory. "The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," Pakistan said in an official release after the violation of its airspace.

5/6

What India said on Iran's attack on Pakistan

India on Wednesday said that Iran's missile attack on Pakistan is an issue that concerns only those two nations "Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising zero tolerance towards terrorism," External Affairs Ministry (EAM) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "We (India) understand actions that countries take in their self-defense," he added.

6/6

What India said on the current Iran-Pakistan conflict