Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth' outperforms '12th Fail'

'Srikanth' surpasses '12th Fail' in opening weekend earnings

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:13 am May 13, 202411:13 am

What's the story Rajkummar Rao's latest film, Srikanth, based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, has outperformed a similar true-story-driven narrative, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected ₹11.95 crore within its first three days of release in India. This impressive performance so far makes its theater run promising.

Revenue breakdown

'Srikanth' saw steady increase in weekend collections

Srikanth opened with a collection of ₹2.25 crore on its first day, nearly doubling to ₹4.26 crore on Saturday and further increasing to ₹5.5 crore on Sunday. This strong performance placed it ahead of last year's sleeper hit 12th Fail, which earned ₹6.83 crore within the first three days of its release.

Audience turnout

'Srikanth' recorded high occupancy in evening shows

Srikanth recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 25.59% on Sunday, with the evening shows witnessing the highest turnout at 36.42%. The morning show saw a footfall of 14.58%, while the night shows and afternoon shows had occupancies of 22.87% and 28.5%, respectively. This high turnout contributed significantly to the film's successful opening weekend collections.

Regional performance

'Srikanth' dominated screens in Delhi NCR and Mumbai

The film had the maximum screens, 809, in the Delhi NCR region with a 22.25% occupancy rate. However, Mumbai outperformed NCR with over 30% occupancy across its 501 screens. Srikanth also performed well in Hyderabad, recording a 27.5% occupancy across its 148 screens in the city. These figures highlight the film's widespread appeal and strong regional performance.