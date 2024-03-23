Next Article

Here's why Sooraj Barjatya isn't teaming up with Salman Khan

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

What's the story For some time now, gossip mills have been abuzz that filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya won't reunite with Salman Khan for his next. Now, a Times Now report has revealed why there's no possibility of a reunion between the two in the future. Calling the rumors "utterly false and misleading," a source told Times Now that there's no upcoming project involving Khan, adding that Barjatya isn't considering directing any film currently, as he is focusing on his son's career.

Why does this story matter?

Khan and Barjatya have given many successful hits in Hindi cinema. Their collaboration started with Barjatya's directorial debut Maine Pyaar Kiya, which went on to become Khan's first blockbuster. It also starred Bhagyashree. They then worked together on films such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. They reunited after many years for Barjatya's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and were supposed to work on Prem Ki Shaadi, but the project was called off.

Barjatya wants to focus on his son's career

According to the report, Barjatya is focused on his son, Avnish Barjatya's career. "Salman and Sooraj.. Inke nayi project ke bare mein aise hi khabar aati rehti hai. The truth is, there is not project with Salman. In fact, Sooraj is not thinking of directing any film at the moment. He wants to concentrate on his son's career," the source said. Last year, Avnish marked his directorial debut with the unsuccessful film Dono. This disappointment has deeply impacted Barjatya, reportedly.

Potential Khan cameo in Avnish's upcoming film

While there is no confirmed partnership between Khan and Barjatya, the actor might make a guest appearance in Avnish's forthcoming film. The source close to the Barjatyas disclosed that this could be a possibility. "There is a likelihood of that. But if Salman does feature in Avinash's next, it would only be in a cameo," the report said, quoting the source.

Khan's forthcoming projects

Khan has a packed schedule with numerous projects lined up. His next appearance will be in AR Murugadoss's action-packed entertainer, slated for release on Eid 2025, which promises to showcase a fresh facet of the actor. He is also teaming up with Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan for an action thriller titled The Bull, backed by Dharma Productions. Other potential projects include Sohail Khan's Sher Khan and Tiger vs Pathaan.