Pritam to compose album for Ayan Mukerji-Aditya Chopra's 'War 2'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:48 pm Mar 23, 202405:48 pm

What's the story Bollywood icon Hrithik Roshan is currently filming the highly-anticipated YRF Spy Universe movie, War 2, under the direction of Ayan Mukerji. Per reports, the actor has already completed an intense introductory scene featuring a sword fight with Japanese combatants. Now, recent reports indicate that producer Aditya Chopra has enlisted esteemed composer Pritam to produce the music album for the upcoming actioner.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The collaboration between Pritam, Chopra, and Mukerji has intensified the already buzzing anticipation. With this venture, Pritam reunites with Mukerji for the fourth time. They have previously worked together on successful projects like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra. Meanwhile, Pritam's musical genius has also intertwined with Chopra's vision across various projects, from the adrenaline-pumping Dhoom series to the recent blockbuster Tiger 3.

Statement

'Idea to compose songs on two of the finest dancers...'

Interestingly, War 2 will also mark Pritam's second collaboration with Roshan after Dhoom 2. Elaborating on this partnership, an insider told Pinkvilla, "Pritam is excited to design the music for War 2, as the idea is to compose songs which are to be picturized on two of the finest dancers of Indian Cinema—Roshan and Jr NTR." "The team is putting in all efforts to amp up the stakes—be it scale, action, storytelling, or music," it added.

Big sequences planned

Similar to music, big action sequences are planned

Meanwhile, acclaimed Hollywood cinematographer Ben Jasper, known for his work on projects like The Night Manager, has been brought on board to capture the film's visual spectacle. Jasper previously worked with Roshan on the first installment of the franchise. The production reportedly started five months ago in Spain, where a thrilling car chase sequence was filmed. Now, NTR's involvement will kick off later, likely in April.

Spy Universe

'War 2' is the sixth installment in Spy Universe

War 2 is the sixth installment in the sprawling YRF Spy Universe. It's an expansive cinematic realm that also includes an untitled film featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead, followed by Pathaan 2. The climax of this cinematic odyssey is expected to be an epic showdown between Salman Khan (Tiger) and Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) in Tiger Vs Pathaan. With War 2 currently in production, anticipate its release on Independence Day 2025.