By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:36 pm Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap announced on Saturday his decision to implement a consultation fee for meetings with newcomers. Taking to Instagram, he shared his disappointment over investing time in mentoring individuals who did not meet his creative standards. "I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre s**t. So now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses," he wrote in the post.

Rates

The filmmaker further outlined his new consultation fees, saying, "If someone wants to meet me for 15 minutes I will charge Rs. 1 lakh, for half-hour Rs. 2 lakh, and for 1 hour Rs. 5 lakh." He underscored the gravity of his statement by adding, "And I mean it. Don't text or DM or call me. Pay and you will get time. I am not a charity and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts."

Social media reactions

Kashyap's new policy sparked a range of responses, including a light-hearted one from his daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap. She joked that she would share her father's post with everyone who sends her scripts to give to him. Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also resonated with Kashyap as he commented on his post saying, "Honestly Anurag .. I often feel the same way."

Recent works

Kashyap is celebrated for his work with emerging talent and has guided numerous aspiring filmmakers. His recent directorial projects include Almost Pyar With DJ Mohabbat' featuring Alaya F and Kennedy starring Sunny Leone. He also shared screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi, directed by newcomer Akshat Ajay Sharma, who was formerly an assistant director to Kashyap.

His forthcoming projects

Alongside his directorial pursuits, Kashyap recently revealed his acting debut in the Malayalam film industry with Rifle Club, helmed by Aashiq Abu. He is also speculated to be involved in a Tamil-Hindi bilingual film with music director-actor GV Prakash Kumar. However, official confirmation regarding this project is still pending, creating a sense of excitement among his fans and followers. Meanwhile, Kennedy doesn't yet have a release date in India.