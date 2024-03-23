Next Article

Why Keerthy Suresh was replaced by Priya Mani in 'Maidaan'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:19 pm Mar 23, 202405:19 pm

What's the story Since its announcement in 2019, Maidaan has faced several issues, including delays in post-production and rescheduling. Amid the turbulence, the replacement of Keerthy Suresh by Priya Mani for the role of Ajay Devgn's on-screen wife garnered attention. Now, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma has taken the time to shed light on this casting change. In an interview, he revealed that Suresh was replaced due to "weight loss."

Why does this story matter?

Maidaan—starring Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, an iconic figure in Indian football, and Mani as his wife—is scheduled for release on April 10, aligning with Eid. You can also catch the sports extravaganza in IMAX. Separately, Suresh is gearing up for her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in Baby John—a film helmed by A. Kaleeswaran and produced by Atlee. Thus, despite the casting changes in Maidaan, Suresh still found her way to a Bollywood debut!

'Suresh had lost a lost of weight': Sharma

Earlier reports had hinted at scheduling conflicts or a mutual agreement with producer Boney Kapoor, citing Suresh as "too young" for the role. However, in his chat with News18, Sharma confirmed, "Suresh had lost a lot of weight. I wanted Syed Abdul Rahim's wife to look a particular way." "But since she lost weight, I felt like she wasn't the right fit for the character. That's when we realized that somebody else would be better suited for the part."

Sharma and Kapoor's partnership deepens with 'Maidaan'

Maidaan marks the second joint venture between Sharma and producer Kapoor, following his first directorial project Tevar in 2015. Sharma discussed how they collaborated on Maidaan by stating, "He told me about Syed Abdul Rahim. I had no idea about him. I heard the story of Mr Rahim and I had tears in my eyes." "I realized that whether I know football or not doesn't matter...that it's a story of a man that needed to be told," he recalled.

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Maidaan'

Like a ship navigating through a storm, Maidaan has weathered its share of challenges since its inception. It encountered setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Tauktae. Originally set for a June 3, 2022 release, the film was deferred for post-production tasks. Subsequent postponements shifted its release to 2023. Now, finally hitting theaters in April, the film boasts a diverse cast led by Devgn and Mani, supported by Gajraj Rao.