Nani will next be seen in 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'

Nani begins new schedule for 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' in Hyderabad

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:10 pm Mar 23, 202405:10 pm

What's the story Telugu actor Nani has kicked off the latest shooting schedule for his forthcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The filming is currently underway in Hyderabad. Directed by Vivek Athreya, this project marks the second collaboration between the two following their 2022 hit Ante Sundaraniki. Slated for an August 29 release, the film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam languages.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram was officially announced in October 2023 and was tentatively titled Nani 31. The first leg of the film's shooting began a month after its official announcement. Barring the Telugu language, the film will be released as Surya﻿'s Saturday in all other languages including Hindi. As per reports, digital distribution rights have been acquired by the streaming giant, Netflix.

Glimpse into the film

Makers dropped a glimpse from the shoot

On Saturday, the makers of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram posted a captivating image from the film's set on its social media handles. The photo showcases Nani's injured hand against a blurred backdrop, suggesting an action-packed scene. This gritty and intense snapshot hints at exhilarating action sequences, amplifying the film's gripping storyline. The picture since then has created a frenzy among fans of Nani.

Cast and crew

The 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' family

Featuring a remarkable ensemble cast, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sai Kumar P. The film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while Karthika Srinivas is handling the editing and Murali G has taken charge of cinematography. Produced by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's story has been written by its director, Athreya.

Upcoming project

Nani was last seen in 'Hi Nanna'

Nani, who is also popularly known as the 'Natural Star', was last seen in Hi Nanna, a Telugu romantic drama that was released in theaters in December 2023. It also starred Mrunal Thakur opposite him as the female protagonist. It is now streaming on Netflix. Nani will also be seen in HIT: The Third Case. Following his cameo as Arjun Sarkaar in Adivi Sesh-led HIT: The Second Case, director Sailesh Kolanu confirmed that Nani will lead the third installment.