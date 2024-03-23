Next Article

What's the story A new starkid is stepping into the limelight. Arhaan Khan, son of Bollywood stars Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, is stepping into the podcasting arena with his new podcast Dumb Biryani. On Saturday, the 21-year-old star kid gave his followers a glimpse by posting a teaser on Instagram. Exuding a lively Gen Z vibe, the preview featured casual interactions with Arhaan and his friends, along with guest appearances from personalities like Salman Khan.

'Dumb Biryani': An amusing venture offering personal perspectives

Dumb Biryani is a joint venture between "three best friends," Arhaan, YouTuber Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma. The six-episode-long podcast series seeks to offer personal insight into their lives and experiences before "they grow up forever." The teaser kicks off with a comical taxi ride featuring Arhaan, Orry, and their friends, where he humorously suggests that laughing gas might have been employed during one of the scenes in Housefull that featured Arora.

'What is body count?': Arora asks son in teaser

The teaser also captures the lively banter between Arhaan and his parents, adding to the excitement. Arbaaz humorously advises his son that if these are his friends then he has "a lot of hard work to do." Arora, in another snippet, shares her satisfaction with life, stating "I think I am living my best life now!" She also appears perplexed by a question about her "body count," confessing she does not understand what it implies.

Salman's cameo ignited fan excitement

Meanwhile, Arhaan's uncle, Bollywood superstar Salman's cameo in the podcast teaser, has sparked considerable excitement among fans. Despite his dialogue being drowned out by loud background music, he is seen engaging in conversation with Arhaan and his friends. The teaser was captioned by Arhaan as: "Meet this summer's smallest blockbuster, Dumb Biryani." The podcast series will soon be available to watch on YouTube.

Take a look at the trailer here

Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor lauded Arhaan's podcast debut

The news of Arhaan's podcast debut has been received with eagerness from the entertainment industry. Filmmaker Karan Johar responded to the Instagram post, "This is going to storm the waves!" Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan also expressed her excitement on Instagram, writing, "Well done Arhaan! Congratulations darling." Sohail Khan and Ashish Chanchalani will also be featured on the podcast and the announcement video also provided a glimpse of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives's starcast.