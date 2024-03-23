Next Article

Elvish Yadav has been granted bail by the Gurugram Court in an assault case

Elvish granted bail by Gurugram court in assault case: Reports

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:38 pm Mar 23, 2024

What's the story Elvish Yadav, the champion of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a popular though controversial YouTuber, was granted bail by the Gurugram Court on Saturday in connection to a recent assault case. Yadav is accused of physically assaulting content creator Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern in an incident that took place on March 8 and was recorded on camera. It led to a furore on social media and the two eventually patched up.

All about the assault case

Yadav was caught on camera beating up Thakur

As per the viral video, Yadav was seen assaulting Thakur, which led to the latter filing a complaint at Sector 53 Police Station in Gurgaon. In response to the accusations against him, Yadav uploaded a video online stating that the incident was orchestrated by Thakur. Later, the YouTuber issued an apology to Thakur through another video he posted on his social media. Both Thakur and Yadav were then blamed for "faking" everything for "better reach."

Legal relief

Yadav is presently on bail in snake venom case too

Separately, the YouTuber was also granted bail by a Noida court on Friday in the snake venom case. His attorney, Prashant Rathi, confirmed that Yadav received bail based by the Gautam Budh Nagar district court on two sureties worth Rs. 50,000 each. Rathi contended that Yadav was set up as no substance of the NDPS Act was found with him. Noida Police booked Yadav under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, NDPC Act, and relevant sections of the IPC.

About the case

What is the snake venom case about?

The snake venom case originated from a tip-off leading to a sting operation carried out by Maneka Gandhi's People For Animals organization at a rave party on November 3, 2023. Officials seized nine snakes and their venom from the event due to suspicions of its use for intoxication. Yadav and five others were implicated in the case, with Yadav undergoing an extensive interrogation session.

Support for Yadav

Celebrity support and parental assertions of Yadav's innocence

Yadav's parents have consistently claimed his innocence, stating that he was wrongfully implicated in the case. Celebrities including Bigg Boss 14's Aly Goni and Bigg Boss 17's first runner-up Abhishek Kumar also voiced their support for Yadav. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui responded to Yadav's bail news saying, "It is good for him, I saw his mom and dad and I know how it feels. Good news hai, so I am happy for him."