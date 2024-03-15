Next Article

Abhay Deol celebrates his 48th birthday on Friday

Revisit Abhay Deol's quirky, character-driven roles on his birthday

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Mar 15, 202402:10 am

What's the story Not a Khan, Kapoor, or Kumar, but undeniably a force in Indian cinema—Abhay Deol stands as a testament to the power of talent beyond the mainstream. He burst onto the Bollywood scene in 2005 with Imtiaz Ali's Socha Na Tha and embraced the path less traveled by starring in movies like Ahista Ahista and Dev.D. On his 48th birthday, revisit his character-driven roles.

#1

'Socha Na Tha': Debut that sparked a revolution

Bankrolled by Deol's uncle Dharmendra, Socha Na Tha may not have achieved commercial success initially, but it has since garnered a cult following. This coming-of-age narrative—featuring Ayesha Takia alongside Deol—signified a significant juncture in Indian cinema by infusing a sense of novelty into the conventional romance tropes. Deol's performance as Viren Oberoi caught between an arranged marriage and true love, was adored by viewers.

#2

'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!': Masterclass in quirkiness

In 2008, Deol delivered one of his most memorable performances in Dibakar Banerjee's Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!. Playing the role of Lucky, a charming yet cunning thief, Deol commanded attention with his witty banter and laid-back attitude, especially when recounting his daring escapades, including the theft of 140 TV sets, 212 video cassette recorders, 50 jewelry boxes, two dogs, and a greeting card.

#3

'Manorama: Six Feet Under': An underrated gem

In the depths of Deol's repertoire lies the underrated Manorama: Six Feet Under—released in 2007. This neo-noir thriller, helmed by Navdeep Singh, features Deol in the role of Satyaveer Singh Randhawa—a disillusioned engineer turned amateur detective who becomes entangled in a web of corruption and deceit in a small town. Inspired by Chinatown (1974), this film aptly highlights Deol's expansive range as an actor.

#4

'Dev.D': Redefining the anti-hero

Anurag Kashyap's Dev.D was a turning point in Deol's career. In the modern retelling of the classic Devdas, he played Dev with raw intensity and vulnerability, which was unlike any of his previous performances. His portrayal of a self-destructive lover grappling with addiction and heartbreak was both mesmerizing and haunting. Undoubtedly, Deol challenged the conventional ideas of heroism in Indian cinema with this film.