'Operation Valentine' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Operation Valentine' hoping for boost on weekend

By Aikantik Bag 10:09 am Mar 08, 202410:09 am

What's the story Telugu films have gained great popularity in the last few years and ever since then, pan-India movies have become a household name. The film industry has seen the rise of many stars and Varun Tej is one of the promising actors. Tej's recent release Operation Valentine also marked his Bollywood debut and the film experienced a lukewarm first week.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 10 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shakti Pratap Singh Hada directorial earned Rs. 83 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 9.08 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics. It seeks commercial boost on the weekend. The cast includes Manushi Chhillar, Navdeep, Mir Sarwar, Paresh Pahuja, and Ruhani Sharma, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sony Pictures.

