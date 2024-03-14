Next Article

K-drama: 'Signal' sequel is finally on the way!

'Signal 2' confirmed after 8 years! Recap of hit K-drama

By Tanvi Gupta 06:50 pm Mar 14, 202406:50 pm

What's the story The much-awaited Season 2 of tvN's hit K-drama Signal has been officially confirmed after eight years! Star writer Kim Eun-hee and B.A. Entertainment CEO Jang Won Seok made the announcement during an event in Rome on Wednesday (local time). The duo, who previously collaborated on Revenant (2023), also plans to work on a new project together. As we prepare for the sequel, here's a nostalgic look back at the original.

Context

Why does this story matter?

First released in 2016, Signal featured Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Cho Jin-woong, receiving widespread acclaim from audiences and critics for its compelling story and performances. Inspired by real-life criminal incidents in South Korea, the series is based on the premise of the 2000 film Frequency. Previously, writer Kim had expressed interest in "telling the stories that were left untold in Signal through a second season." No release timeline for Season 2 has been announced yet though.

Storyline

'Signal': A unique crime thriller

Signal is a gripping crime thriller that masterfully connects the past and present through a mysterious "walkie-talkie." The series follows criminal profiler Park Hae-young (Lee) as he solves a kidnapping case with the help of this peculiar device. This success leads to the formation of a cold case team led by Detective Cha Soo-hyun (Hye-soo). Together, they unravel long-standing mysteries, but altering the past brings unintended consequences.

Time-bending brilliance

Masterful use of fantasy and time alterations

What sets Signal apart is its unique blend of police procedural and thriller elements, reportedly inspired by real-life crime stories and murder cases. The drama cleverly intertwines two distinct timelines using a special walkie-talkie, allowing brief connections between the past and present without actual time travel. The series delves into the fascinating concept of changing the past to influence the future while avoiding clichés and plot holes often found in time travel narratives.

Insights

Emotional depth and standout performances

Signal features Kim's remarkable storytelling skills, with its deep emotional resonance. The entire cast, including Cho, Lee, and Hye-soo, delivered exceptional performances in handling the complex storyline. Cho's portrayal of Detective Lee as a lone wolf in a corrupt police force won hearts, while Lee's emotional acting as Park made him stand out despite occasional overcompensation. These elements made it one of cable television's highest-rated K-dramas, boasting a peak audience viewership of 12.544%.