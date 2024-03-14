Next Article

Johnnie Burn won an Academy Award for his work in 'The Zone of Interest'

Here's how 'Zone of Interest' sound designer used his Oscar

By Tanvi Gupta 06:34 pm Mar 14, 202406:34 pm

What's the story Johnnie Burn, the talented sound designer who recently bagged an Academy Award for Best Sound in Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest, found a unique way to use his award. When he forgot his ID to enter the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles for his next project, he presented his shiny new Oscar as proof of identity. He was at the studio for the project directed by Trey Edward Shults, which stars Jenna Ortega, Barry Keoghan, and The Weeknd.

Details

'Looks like there are no downsides to Oscar ownership': Burn

Burn shared the amusing story with Variety, saying, "The Vanity Fair party had left me a little fuzzy-headed." When he realized his ID was missing, he showed the security guard his Oscar and asked "if it would do." The guard's enthusiastic response was, "Woah, yes!" Not only did Burn gain entry, but he also got a buggy ride and an escort to the mixing building. He quipped, "Looks like there are no downsides to Oscar ownership."

Oscar victory

Burn's success at the 96th Academy Awards

The Zone of Interest won two Academy Awards, with the other being Best International Feature. He also contributed to Yorgos Lanthimos's multiple Oscar-winning film Poor Things, which won several craft awards such as costume design, makeup and hairstyling, and production design. Although not nominated for Best Sound for Poor Things, Burn's accomplishments in sound design were acknowledged and celebrated at this year's Oscars ceremony.

Big breakthrough

From business school to working in a studio: Burn's career

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4's Today program, Burn recalled how he was studying at City University when life took a drastic turn. "I was 19 years old...doing a business degree...And I got lucky with a film producer whom I went to school with. He said: 'There's a job going as a runner, an apprentice.' So, I joined." One day, the sound engineer failed to show up for work at the studio, which led to his big break.

About the movie

Here's more about the Oscar-winning 'The Zone of Interest'

The Zone of Interest, a holocaust drama written and directed by Glazer, is loosely based on Martin Amis's 2014 novel. Featuring Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller, it follows the life of Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife, Hedwig, living in a "zone of interest" near Auschwitz concentration camp. Aside from winning an Oscar, the film clinched three BAFTAs (including Film not in the English Language) and was nominated for three Golden Globe awards.