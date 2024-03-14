Next Article

Ram Gopal Varma has claimed he will be contesting from Pithapuram constituency

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announces 'sudden' entry into politics

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 06:16 pm Mar 14, 202406:16 pm

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma surprised fans on Thursday when he announced his entry into politics via his official X (previously Twitter) account. Varma revealed that he would be running for election from the Pithapuram constituency of Andhra Pradesh, the same seat as actor and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. This announcement coincided with the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-JSP alliance's declaration of Kalyan's candidacy.

Varma's announcement came barely a couple of hours after Kalyan was confirmed to be contesting from the Pithapuram seat for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, which are scheduled to take place by the end of this year. It is worth mentioning that the director has often been critical of Kalyan's work. However, Varma surprised everyone when he gave a shoutout to Kalyan's upcoming film OG on social media in September last year.

In his post, Varma described his decision to join politics as "sudden," writing, "Am HAPPY to inform that I am CONTESTING from PITHAPURAM." Fans congratulated him, while some social media users expressed doubt and questioned whether he would be contesting in the Lok Sabha polls or the Assembly elections in the state. Varma has yet to clarify which election he will be contesting and which party he will be a part of.

The director rose to fame in the 1990s with his groundbreaking film Shiva (1990), which received high praise for its realistic depiction of college life and innovative filmmaking techniques. Throughout his career, RGV has explored various genres such as crime, thriller, horror, and drama. Some of his notable films include Satya, Company, Sarkar, Rangeela, and Bhoot. Despite being lauded for his ability to portray gritty and realistic situations, RGV has faced criticism for his controversial statements.

As far as films are concerned, Kalyan has at least three upcoming movies - OG, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Ustad Bhagat Singh. While OG is set for its theatrical premiere in September 2024, the release dates for the other two have not yet been announced. Varma's last directorial was Vyooham, starring Ajmal Ameer. The political biographical thriller is based on AP's former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's untimely death.