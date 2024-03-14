Next Article

New docudrama reveals how Truman Capote's ashes were auctioned off

By Tanvi Gupta 05:43 pm Mar 14, 202405:43 pm

What's the story Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. The Swans concluded with eight compelling episodes on Wednesday. Throughout the docuseries, viewers were immersed in the dramatic retelling of the American novelist Truman Capote's reshaping of New York society with a scandalous short story satirizing elite socialite women, whom he famously dubbed his "swans." The final episode opened up on the story behind Capote's (Tom Hollander) ashes being auctioned in 2016 by his close friend Joanne Carson.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Renowned for literary masterpieces like Breakfast at Tiffany's (1958) and In Cold Blood (1966), Capote experienced both acclaim and controversy throughout his career. In his short story era, he stirred controversy by depicting the scandalous lives of the elite socialite group, "the Swans," in his unfinished novel, Answered Prayers. When Esquire magazine published the chapter La Côte Basque 1965, Capote faced backlash, with several Swans vowing revenge. Capote died in 1984, just shy of his 60th birthday.

Details

Understanding Carson and Capote's friendship

Carson became friendly with Capote in 1974 when he edited a chapter of her memoir (which she later abandoned). Their friendship was such that the author not only lived at Carson's house in his last days but also died there. Following his demise, Carson kept Capote's ashes in a Japanese wooden box. According to the auction firm that handled Carson's estate, she would travel with the ashes everywhere. She even preserved the room where Capote died, leaving his possessions untouched.

Information

Why were Capote's ashes given up for auction?

In 2015, after Carson's passing, Capote's ashes were put up for auction. It was reported that Capote had told Carson "he didn't want his ashes to just sit on a shelf," and at the time of his death, the portion of his ashes that Carson inherited was valued at up to $6,000.

Series finale

This is shown in the final episode

The series depicts Capote taking shelter in Carson's home after being shunned by New York's elite for revealing their secrets. The final episode fast-forwards to 2016, where Carson's estate auction is underway. The auctioneer announces an "unusual item"—a wooden box containing Capote's ashes. In an eerie scene, the ghosts of Capote's "Swans," adorned in white, oversee the spectacle as the remains fetch close to $44,000. Horrified by the world's gracelessness, the spirits decide to depart.

Did you know?

Reality: Theft and recovery of Capote's ashes

Meanwhile, according to the auctioneers, the box holding Capote's ashes was stolen from Carson's residence on two occasions. Carson used to keep the box in her patio garden area, and it was taken during a party but later returned, presumably as a prank.