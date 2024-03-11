Next Article

Wes Anderson won his first Oscar

Academy Awards 2024: Wes Anderson is finally an Oscar winner

By Aikantik Bag 07:20 am Mar 11, 202407:20 am

What's the story Renowned director Wes Anderson has finally clinched his first Oscar after receiving eight nominations throughout his career. Anderson's live-action short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, based on Roald Dahl's 1977 short story, earned him the prestigious award. The 39-minute film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival 2023 and is available on Netflix, boasts a star-studded cast and Anderson's trademark whimsical style.

Production

Plot and cast of the film

The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, a wealthy and self-absorbed young Londoner who learns a mind trick from a guru that enables him to see without using his eyes. Over time, he masters this skill and uses his newfound gambling fortune to secretly fund a charitable empire. The supporting cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post