Next Article

'JNU: Jahangir National University' releases on April 5

'JNU: Jahangir National University' new poster is about twisting narratives

By Aikantik Bag 05:24 pm Mar 14, 202405:24 pm

What's the story Ever since the first look of JNU: Jahangir National University was unveiled, social media has been divided into two distinct sides. Many lashed out at the makers for their propagandist narrative pandering to right-wing groups. Now, the makers have unveiled a new poster featuring two distinct ideological groups—right-wing and left-wing. The movie is set for an April 5 release.

Release

Cast and crew of the film

The movie is set to be based on an ideological clash with the backdrop of university student politics. The poster shows the clash of Jai Shri Ram (war-cry of right-wing extremists) and Lal Salaam (slogan of communists). The movie stars BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Urvashi Rautela, Piyush Mishra, and Siddharth Bodke, among others. It is helmed by Vinay Sharma and bankrolled by Pratima Datta.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post