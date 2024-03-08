Next Article

'Article 370' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Article 370' gears up for lucrative weekend

By Aikantik Bag 10:19 am Mar 08, 202410:19 am

What's the story Article 370 is the most recently released political thriller in Bollywood and the movie has emerged to be a smash hit at the box office. The Yami Gautam Dhar-headlined film revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and it was in the buzz for quite some time. In its second week, it has been quite stable at the domestic box office.

Box office

Aiming for the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 1.6 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 57.55 crore in India. The movie received favorable reviews from critics and viewers. The makers will aim to shift gears over the weekend. The cast includes Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, Divya Seth, and Priya Mani, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post