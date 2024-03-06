Next Article

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 08:04 pm Mar 06, 2024

What's the story Karan Johar, the renowned filmmaker, on Wednesday, posted an emotional video on Instagram showcasing the touching moments from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish pre-wedding festivities. The stunning video was created by Dharma 2.0, a branch of Johar's production house, Dharma Productions. The extravagant three-day affair took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and saw numerous celebrities in attendance including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

The heartwarming two-minute video displays Merchant, the bride-to-be, walking down the aisle to meet Ambani, with a gentle rendition of Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve (Shava Shava) from Johar's movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham playing in the background. In the video, Merchant, clad in a stunning gold ensemble, held back tears as she danced toward an eagerly waiting Ambani.

Johar shared a heartfelt message for the couple, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to Anant and @radhikamerchant! The celebrations were not only deeply immersed in warmth, family bonds and immense love but so beautifully resonant of our glorious Indian traditions...The pre-wedding festivities are a testament to the love the family has in everyone's hearts!" The video also showed family members including Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani wiping away tears.

Many have been speculating about the reason behind Johar's absence from the function. According to some reports, Johar gave it a skip due to health issues, whereas other reports suggested that he is busy gearing up for his upcoming film, Yodha. However, it is not yet clear as to why he didn't attend the ceremony. He was part of the couple's engagement ceremony last year.

The pre-wedding festivities for Ambani and Merchant started in 2022 with the Roka ceremony as their first function which was held on December 29, 2022, at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan. Soon after their engagement ceremony, the couple's engagement was held at Ambanis' Mumbai residence, Antilla. The function was attended by the who's-who of showbiz. Now, following their three-day pre-wedding celebrations, the couple is set to exchange vows in July.