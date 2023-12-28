'Koffee With Karan': Saif-Sharmila's episode is full of memorable anecdotes

By Isha Sharma

'Koffee With Karan' S8 E10 is out

The mother-son duo of Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore graced host-filmmaker Karan Johar's couch in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. Interestingly, this was the first time a mother-son duo appeared on the show! From KJo introducing Tagore as a "cinema legend" to calling her son "a Khan of all seasons," the episode teemed with hilarious anecdotes and never-heard-before revelations.

KJo brought up Tagore's pathbreaking bikini shot

Referring to when Tagore broke ground and set a precedent for other female actors, Johar brought up her famous 1966 bikini shoot. "The photographer was slightly worried. I just thought I looked very nice." However, the reaction was "completely opposite" of what she anticipated, as people thought she was "trying to catch eyeballs." But Tagore found support in her husband—cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Gulzar was once Khan's guardian in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor walked down memory lane and spoke about the time writer-lyricist Gulzar was his guardian in Mumbai. Describing him as a hermit, Khan added that despite his transgressions, Gulzar was patient and polite with him, though his daughter, Meghna Gulzar, was asked to stay elsewhere for a few days because Khan's arrival was akin to a "warning."

Family's reaction to Khan's marriage to Amrita Singh

Johar recalled a conversation with Soha Ali Khan, who revealed that she was initially "unaware" when Khan got married to Amrita Singh, and there were a lot of "long silences" in the family when Khan conveyed the news. "It was kind of running away from home. I found a kind of security...an idea that this is safe," replied Khan on his rushed marriage.

This is what Tagore thinks of Kareena Kapoor Khan

Reflecting upon her equation with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tagore showered heaps of praises, "She has always been very very nice to me. She is just lovely." "She was with us when Tiger (Pataudi) was ill...and when he passed away," she added. Tagore further chuckled while Kareena answers her calls immediately, Khan takes "at least five days." "She is simple and sorted," said Tagore.

Tagore briefly opened up on her cancer

During the candid conversation, Tagore and Johar lamented how they couldn't work in Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). The role essayed by Shabana Azmi was first offered to Tagore, but she couldn't accept it. She said "it was right after [her] cancer," and the dangers of COVID-19 loomed large. The duo, nonetheless, expressed hope for collaborating in the future.

Rapid fire special

During her rapid-fire, Tagore said two actors who would do justice to her biopic are Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan; the grandchild who makes her laugh the most is Ibrahim Ali Khan; and Hrishikesh Mukherjee had the best stories to tell. In his round, Khan revealed Kareena has taught him "patience" and "time management," and he "apologizes profusely" to her post a fight.