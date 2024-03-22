Next Article

Elvish Yadav was granted bail on Friday

Elvish Yadav granted bail in snake venom case

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:32 pm Mar 22, 2024

What's the story Elvish Yadav, YouTuber and social media personality, has been granted bail by the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court. To recall, the winner of "Bigg Boss OTT 2" was detained on March 17 in connection with a snake venom case, leading to a 14-day judicial custody. Five days after his arrest Yadav was released on bail, "Bigg Boss 17" participant and YouTuber Anurag Dhobal said in a post.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The legal action against Yadav began in 2023 when five individuals were apprehended at a banquet hall in Noida Sector 51, based on information provided by People for Animals, an NGO led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Maneka Gandhi. Although Yadav was implicated then, he wasn't arrested. During his recent detention, it was reported that Yadav admitted to procuring snakes and snake venom for rave parties. This allegation was denied by his father who maintained that his son is "innocent."

Bail announcement

Yadav's court appearance postponed due to legal strike

Yadav was initially scheduled to face the court the day following his arrest, on March 18. However, due to a strike by lawyers, his bail hearing was deferred and eventually took place on Friday. Dhobal announced Yadav's bail news in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Uppar waala kabhi galat nahi karega (God will never do wrong) Bail Granted."

Case against Yadav

What are the charges against Yadav

Yadav faces charges under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Additional accusations include breaches under Sections 120B, 284, and 289 of the Indian Penal Code—pertaining to criminal conspiracy and negligent handling of poison that endangers human safety. If found guilty, he could be looking at up to twenty years behind bars without bail, depending on specific circumstances and charges.

On March 27

Yadav to appear before Gurugram court in separate assault case

In a related development, Yadav is due to appear in a Gurugram court on March 27 in a separate assault case. This case involves fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur, also known as Maxtern. As per police records, Yadav is accused of assaulting Thakur and threatening his life on March 8. Footage of Yadav purportedly attacking Maxtern made rounds on social media, leading to demands for his arrest.