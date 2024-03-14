Next Article

Pooja Singh and Karan Sharma to get married on March 30

Pooja Singh-Karan Sharma to tie the knot; wedding date inside

By Aikantik Bag 04:29 pm Mar 14, 202404:29 pm

What's the story Television stars Pooja Singh, famed for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Karan Sharma, from Sasural Simar Ka 2, are all set to tie the knot. Yes, fans, it's time to welcome a newly wedded couple in Tinseltown. As per Pinkvilla, the auspicious wedding ceremony will take place on March 30. The lovebirds decided to wed after three months of dating. Their north-Indian style nuptials will kick off on March 29.

Excitement

More about the wedding ceremony

Singh excitedly revealed, "It will be a north-Indian style wedding which will start in the evening, followed by dance, music and celebration. We will have our haldi and mehndi rituals on 29th March which will be a close-knit affair." She added that many industry friends would attend the big day. The couple's whirlwind romance feels like destiny, according to Singh.

Throwback

When Singh met Sharma

Reminiscing about their first encounter in December, Singh shared, "I was waiting for him when he came there with his sister and we chatted and our vibes just clicked." After Sharma returned from a trip to Chandigarh, he popped the question. Singh mused, "After how things happened with Karan, I realized that sometimes you don't need a very long time with someone to know them or fall for them." This marks the second marriage for both actors.