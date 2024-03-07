Next Article

Vocal coach Debra Byrd's cause of death is yet to be known

'The Voice' fame Debra Byrd passes away at 72

What's the story Renowned vocal coach Debra Byrd, who worked on popular shows like American Idol, Canadian Idol, The Voice, Majors & Minors, and more, passed away in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The details surrounding her death remain undisclosed. Byrd's impressive roster of students included Grammy winners, recording artists, actors, musicians, and Broadway stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Bob Dylan, and Barry Manilow.

Early days of Byrd

Byrd's early life and career with Manilow

Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, Byrd studied at Kent State University and the Karamu and Dobama Theaters. She later joined Manilow's backup group, Ladyflash, and performed with him for several years. In 1976, they released Billboard Hot 100 Street Singin, which was written and arranged by Manilow. Manilow mourned her loss, stating, "This is one of the saddest days of my life. I just can't wrap around the fact that Debra Byrd is no longer with me."

Remembering Byrd

Byrd's impact on 'American Idol' contestants

Former American Idol contestant Clay Aiken praised Byrd's mentorship and coaching abilities, saying, "I don't think it would be an exaggeration to say that no one was a better mentor, coach, teacher, or champion to us Idol contestants than Byrd was." Aiken also shared how Byrd emphasized the importance of connecting with viewers by looking directly into the camera.

Music collaborations

Her collaboration with Dylan

Byrd collaborated with Dylan on his Hard to Handle: Bob Dylan in Concert tour. She worked with Dylan again on Band of the Hand alongside Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks and provided him with voice lessons. As an actor/performer, Byrd received praise for her starring role as Da Singer in the national touring company of Broadway's Bring In 'Da Noise, Bring In 'Da Funk and was nominated for a 2001 Black Theatre Alliance Award for Could It Be Magic.

Other works

Byrd's work in film, television, and academia

Byrd contributed her vocal talents to film soundtracks such as The Lion King, 2 1/2, and Sister Act II. She served as a vocal coach on American Idol until Season 10 and later joined The Voice in the same capacity. Byrd was also a vocal coach for the 2014 Oscars. NBC hired her to oversee vocal productions for their 2019 Super Bowl tribute to Prince. In academia, Byrd served as an artist in residence at Berklee College of Music.