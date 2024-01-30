Details

But first, let's talk about their engagement rings and outfits

The photos that went viral featured Samrat holding his fiancée while both of them proudly showed off their engagement rings. Kharbanda looked stunning in a blue and gold Anarkali outfit with a soft pink dupatta, while her soon-to-be husband looked dashing in a white kurta with blue prints. The house was beautifully decorated, indicating a joyous celebration. The gathering had only close friends and family members in attendance.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the pictures here

Relationship

Rumors about their romance first surfaced in 2019

In 2019, rumors about a romantic relationship between the two actors surfaced when they collaborated on the movie Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie also featured actors like Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, and John Abraham. After months of tackling dating rumors, Kharbanda finally confirmed her relationship in the same year by saying, "No. They are not rumors," to ETimes. She reportedly refrained from responding to relationship reports until she informed her parents.

PDA

Their social media PDA is everything!

Pagalpanti aside, the duo has shared the screen in movies like Veerey Ki Wedding (2018) and Taish (2020). Their relationship is evident in their frequent social media posts capturing romantic dates, goofy moments, and simple joys. It's worth noting that Samrat was previously married to actor-model Shweta Rohira, but they separated in 2015 after only one year of marriage.

Birthday post

Kharbanda's sweet birthday wish for Samrat

The lovebirds frequently share heartfelt birthday messages for each other on social media. In December, Kharbanda posted a touching note for Samrat's birthday, saying, "The boy with the biggest heart and the purest soul!" "Every day with you is an adventure, never a dull moment...Loving you has been one of the best things that have ever happened to me, I'm a lucky lucky girl! Thank you for coming into this world and into my life love you, today and everyday!"