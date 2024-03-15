Next Article

'FRI(END)S': BTS V's new single music video out now

By Aikantik Bag 11:26 am Mar 15, 202411:26 am

What's the story BTS ARMY, it's time to assemble! Yes, the much-awaited single of BTS's V, titled FRI(END)S is out now with an official music video. This pop-soul R&B gem boasts a soothing melody and a gentle rhythm. Fans can now revel in the music video, which highlights V's impressive vocals and genuine emotions.

The track encapsulates the sweetness of a heartfelt confession. The lyrics explore the feelings of transitioning from a long-standing friendship to a deeper bond, striking a chord with listeners who may have gone through similar experiences. V is currently completing his mandatory military enlistment with the South Korean army. The track is streaming on all major platforms.

