Box office collection: 'Laapataa Ladies' has lost its commercial game
Laapataa Ladies is one of those rare films that gets appreciated by the viewers who watch it but fails to penetrate the mass market. Kiran Rao's theatrical comeback has emerged to be a disaster at the box office and is about to exit the theaters soon amid new releases. The movie received rave reviews from critics but failed to bring viewers to theaters.
Crucial weekend ahead for survival
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the social drama earned Rs. 30 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 10.05 crore in India. The movie has a crucial weekend ahead and makers will aim for a commercial boost for survival. It stars Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Ravi Kishan, among others. Aamir Khan bankrolled this project.