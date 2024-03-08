Next Article

Box office collection: 'Teri Baaton Mein...' maintains strong hold

By Aikantik Bag 10:48 am Mar 08, 202410:48 am

What's the story Shahid Kapoor is definitely one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and the actor has proven the same over years. His recent comeback on celluloid with the quirky romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been phenomenal at the box office. The movie has surpassed the Rs. 100 crore mark globally and is currently slow yet stable in the fourth week.

Gearing up for the fifth weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 45 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 81.79 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but emerged to be a hit among viewers. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Rakesh Bedi, Dimple Kapadia, Rajesh Kumar, and Dharmendra, among others.

