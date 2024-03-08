Next Article

Actors-sisters Dolly and Amandeep Sohi have tragically passed away. May they rest in peace

Actor Dolly Sohi dies a day after sister Amandeep's demise

By Isha Sharma 11:30 am Mar 08, 2024

What's the story The world has unfortunately come crashing down for the Sohi family, as television actors-sisters Dolly Sohi and Amandeep Sohi have tragically passed away within two days. While Dolly (48), who was reportedly battling cervical cancer, passed away early morning on Friday, Amandeep, who was diagnosed with jaundice, breathed her last on Thursday. Dolly acted in Jhanak, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Khoob Ladi Mardaani... Jhansi Ki Rani, among others; Amandeep was known for the series Badtameez Dil.

Cervical cancer

Medical jargon: What is cervical cancer?

The fourth most common form of cancer globally, cervical cancer is both preventable and curable, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). While vaccination at different ages can safeguard women from contracting the life-threatening disease, if detected early, it is possible to treat it effectively. The HPV vaccine is a crucial tool in the fight against cervical, vaginal, and vulvar cancers. Actor-model Poonam Pandey recently partook in a controversial awareness campaign for it.

Family's statement

The cremation is scheduled for Friday afternoon

The Sohi family shared with Indian Express, "We are devastated. Dolly passed away around 4:00am this morning." Their brother, Manu Sohi added, "Both Dolly and Amandeep were admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Mumbai. Amandeep passed away yesterday and now Dolly." Dolly was reportedly reeling from the disease for six months. The sisters will be cremated together later on Friday.

Journey with cancer

Dolly's Instagram post about her cancer battle

Dolly chronicled her health journey on Instagram. In a recent post, she expressed her gratitude for the followers' support, saying, "Life has been a Roller Coaster lately, But if u have the strength to fight with it then ur journey becomes easier. It's up to u what do u choose to be A Victim Of Journey (CANCER) Or A Survivor Of Journey." Both Dolly and Amandeep's last Instagram posts were in mid-February when they posted health updates.

Dolly's family

'Jhansi Ki Rani' actor on how she told her daughter

In an interview with ETimes TV, Dolly earlier shared, "It was very difficult to talk to my daughter Amelia about it. She is just 14. When I received the diagnosis, I started giving her hints and told her that Miu, mummy was going to be fine and that she would get well soon." "Later when I shared it with her, I made her understand that it is curable and I will be fine. Slowly she began to take it."

On Pandey

Dolly came down heavily on Pandey for faking her death

Dolly was also in the news not too long ago for criticizing Pandey, who faked her death to get people talking about cervical cancer. During her alleged last interview with Times Now, she opined, "[When I saw her death news], it was a very shocking and mentally disturbing news since I am facing the disease. My whole family members were disturbed." "The strength and willpower I had to fight with this ease was completely shaken up."