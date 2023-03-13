Business

Pfizer acquires Seagen for $43 billion to improve cancer treatments

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 13, 2023, 06:30 pm 1 min read

Seagen specializes in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology for cancer therapy (Photo credit: Weill Cornell Medicine)

Pfizer has acquired Seagen, a Washington-based biotechnology company, for approximately $43 billion, in an attempt to expand its reach in cancer treatment. The pharmaceutical company is reported to have paid $229 per share. Seagen is expected to generate a revenue of $2.2 billion in 2023 with 12% year-over-year growth from its four in-line medicines, royalties, and collaboration and license agreements.

Seagen specializes in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)

Seagen, known as Seattle Genetics until 2020, specializes in antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology, designed as targeted therapy for the treatment of cancers. Four of the 12 total FDA-approved and marketed ADCs rely on Seagen's technology. With the latest acquisition of Seagen, Pfizer believes the brand could contribute more than $10 billion in risk-adjusted revenues in 2030, with potential significant growth after 2030.