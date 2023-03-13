Business

First Republic Bank falls over 70% in pre-market trading

Written by Mudit Dube Mar 13, 2023, 04:25 pm 1 min read

As of the 2022 end, First Republic had $176.4 billion in deposits (Photo credits: Andreistanescu/Dreamstime)

Amid contagion fears, US-based First Republic Bank (FRC) has crashed over 70% during pre-market trading. At the time of writing, the stock was listed at $21.94, which is 73.17% down since yesterday's close. The banking stocks in the US are seeing immense volatility with the collapse of two major private banks, namely the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and the Signature Bank.

The bank is failing to assuage market sentiment

FRC executives have been hard at work to reassure clients and investors about the safety of its business amid contagion features resulting from the collapse of two private banks in just a couple of days. However, the efforts have seemingly failed so far. On Sunday, FRC said it "further enhanced and diversified its financial position" through additional liquidity from JPMorgan Chase.