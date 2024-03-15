Next Article

'Shaitaan' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Shaitaan' aims to shift gears on weekend

By Aikantik Bag 10:40 am Mar 15, 202410:40 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar of the '90s and the actor is known for delivering decent money spinners in Bollywood. The year 2024 seems to be his year with several interesting projects lined up for release. His recently released supernatural thriller Shaitaan has emerged to be a smash hit and is now marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark in India.

Box office

Inching closer to the Rs. 80 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vikas Bahl directorial earned Rs. 5.75 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 79.75 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but viewers' pulse has been positive. The cast includes Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj, Jyotika, and R Madhavan, among others. The project is bankrolled by Devgn.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post