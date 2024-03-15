Next Article

Official 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' reunion!

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reunites three months after André Braugher's death

By Tanvi Gupta 10:21 am Mar 15, 202410:21 am

What's the story The beloved cast of the hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine recently came together for a heartwarming reunion, reminiscing about their cherished moments on the show. Chelsea Peretti, who portrayed Gina Linetti, shared snapshots of the gathering on Instagram featuring her co-stars. This reunion was tinged with sadness as it marked the first get-together since the untimely passing of their fellow actor André Braugher in December.

'We ran through so many memories and moments'

Peretti's Instagram caption for the reunion photos read: "Tonight was like a very special episode where we ran through so many memories and moments." Although she didn't mention Braugher directly in her post, his absence was undoubtedly felt by the entire cast. Braugher played Captain Raymond Holt throughout all eight seasons of the show—earning praise for his stern yet caring leadership of the precinct.

Tributes

Cast paid tribute to their late co-star earlier

Following Braugher's death on December 11 due to lung cancer, his co-stars took to social media to share their memories and pay tribute to him. In December, Peretti posted, "Will miss your dulcet tones," adding, "Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won't."

Insights

Braugher's private battle with lung cancer

Braugher was only 61 years old when he passed away. It was initially reported that he died after a brief illness, but it was later revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer but had kept the diagnosis private. Despite his illness, Braugher continued to work and started filming for the Netflix project, The Residence. Actor Giancarlo Esposito has since taken over the role.

About the show

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's legacy and streaming availability

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which originally aired on Fox for five seasons (2013-2018) before moving to NBC for another three (2018-2021), followed the officers of the New York City Police Department under Captain Holt's watch. The ensemble cast included Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller. Fans can revisit the entire series on Netflix.