OTT: Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' streaming now
Get ready, Swifties! Taylor Swift is here to sort out your weekend with the blockbuster concert film, The Eras Tour. The movie is now streaming on the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. Previously available for digital rental, the streaming platform has now added four bonus acoustic songs to the film. This new concert film is titled as Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).
Swift has added four exciting songs
The extended version of The Eras Tour will now include the Folklore hit Cardigan and four acoustic tracks that were not in the original two-hour-45-minute film. Fans can look forward to the three surprise songs Swift performed during her three-night stint at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium: Death by a Thousand Cuts, You Are in Love, and I Can See You.