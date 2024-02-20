'Operation Valentine' trailer is out now

What's the story The action-packed trailer for Operation Valentine, starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, was unveiled by Salman Khan and Ram Charan on Tuesday. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and inspired by true events, this aerial adventure film is produced by Sony Pictures International Production and shot in both Telugu and Hindi. The movie is set to hit theaters on March 1.

In the thrilling two-minute-42-second trailer, we meet Tej's character, Rudra, a daring pilot with a penchant for disobeying orders and collecting scars. Chhillar portrays his girlfriend, Sonal, as a radar officer. The trailer also showcases Navdeep, Ali Reza, and Ruhani Sharma as fellow Indian Air Force pilots. According to the filmmakers, Operation Valentine "revolves around the indomitable spirits of our Air Force heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face protecting the nation."

