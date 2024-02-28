Next Article

What's the story March is set to kick off on a high note as an exhilarating lineup of films promises a thrilling start to the month. The highly-anticipated movies, including the sci-fi film Dune and the comedy Laapataa Ladies, are slated to hit theaters this week. Further, the final film of late actor Satish Kaushik will also be released this Friday.

'Operation Valentine'

Just a month after the release of "India's first aerial actioner," Fighter, gear up for another high-flying adventure with Operation Valentine. Starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, it is helmed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. Clearing the air about any similarities with Siddharth Anand's directorial, Tej, previously assured that the film avoids jingoism and is rooted in true events surrounding Indian Air Force officers.

'Laapataa Ladies'

Laapataa Ladies, helmed by Kiran Rao, has been generating significant buzz since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. This film marks Rao's return to directing after a 14-year hiatus, following Dhobi Ghat (2010). Starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, and Nitanshi Goel, the story follows two young brides who find themselves accidentally swapped on a train—all thanks to their ghoonghat (veils).

'Kaagaz 2'

This Friday will bring Kaushik﻿'s final film, Kaagaz 2, to theaters. Kaushik aside, the film also features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar (Mary Kom), and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Directed by VK Prakash, the movie follows Kaushik's character seeking justice after his daughter's tragic death. Kher plays Kaushik's lawyer in this sequel to the 2021 hit Kaagaz, which starred Pankaj Tripathi.

'Dune: Part Two'

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two—the highly-anticipated sequel to Dune (2021)—is finally hitting theaters this Friday. Adapted from Frank Herbert's 1965 novel, it continues the epic tale of Paul Atreides uniting with the Fremen people on Arrakis. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and more return—with new additions like Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. After a world premiere in London on February 15, critics are singing its praises!

'Dange,' 'Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra'

Other films on the list include Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra and Dange. The former is based on the Nanavati-Mehta Commission report investigating the Godhra train burning and features Manoj Joshi, Ranvir Shorey, and Hitu Kanodia. Meanwhile, Bejoy Nambiar's Dange (titled Por in Tamil) is headlined by Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhatt, Nikita Dutta, and TJ Bhanu (Hindi version). The film explores the intricacies of friendship.