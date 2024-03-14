Next Article

Mrunal Thakur to speak at United Nations headquarters in New York

Mrunal Thakur to speak on sexual violence at UN panel

By Aikantik Bag 11:44 am Mar 14, 202411:44 am

What's the story Mrunal Thakur, known for her role in the 2018 film Love Sonia, has been invited to join a panel discussion at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York. The discussion, titled Human Cost of Conflict-related Sexual Violence, will focus on the impact of sexual violence in conflict zones and its connection to human trafficking. Thakur will be accompanied by Afghan women's rights activist Fawzia Koofi, human rights activist Cochav Elkayam Levy, and Ukrainian television host Masha Efrosinina, among others.

Thakur's take on the profound honor of joining the panel

Thakur expressed her deep honor in participating in the panel discussion, and stated, "Love Sonia shed light on the unimaginable suffering endured by victims of human trafficking. Through my role, I could delve deep into the complexities of this issue, and the cause has become incredibly close to my heart." She sees this opportunity as a way to contribute her voice to the collective effort of raising awareness and advocating for change.

Amplifying voices of survivors and standing in solidarity

Emphasizing the importance of supporting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, Thakur said, "Participating in this panel allows me to lend my voice to the collective effort of raising awareness and advocating for change. It's an opportunity to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced and to stand in solidarity with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence." The panel discussion aims to raise awareness about this pressing issue and work toward finding solutions.