Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are slated to tie the knot on Friday

Venue to guest list: All about Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's wedding

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 02:50 pm Mar 13, 202402:50 pm

What's the story Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot on Friday at the luxurious ITC Grand in Manesar, Gurugram. The celebration will kick off on Wednesday with a cozy gathering of close family members in Delhi, leading up to the main event in Manesar. A source cited by Hindustan Times revealed that the wedding will be a lively Punjabi affair, replete with music, dancing, delicious food, and plenty of fun.

Guest list and wedding theme

These stars are expected to attend the celebrations

The lovebirds have opted for an elegant pastel theme for their special day, reflecting their unique personalities. Per HT's report, "The theme will be subtle and classy." As far as the guest list is concerned, Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, and Mika Singh are expected to attend. Samrat's Fukrey colleagues including Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh might also be in attendance.

Preparations

Actors' houses are all decked up for their D-day

The celebrations at their residences have already started. Previously, the Mumbai residence of the couple was seen decked up with lights. On Tuesday evening, Samrat's residence in Delhi was also decorated with lights. Pictures and videos of their residences have gone viral on social media. Notably, the couple has also left for Delhi for their D-Day. While Kharbanda jetted off from Mumbai on Tuesday, Samrat flew to Delhi on Wednesday.

Wedding invite

Their wedding invitation was leaked online

On March 6, the purported invitation card for their wedding made its way to social media. It showed caricatures of Samrat and Kharbanda, along with their pet dog, as they sat on a balcony, looking across the sea. Samrat was also seen strumming a guitar. "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti," said the invitation card. Earlier, too, the wedding cards of several celebrities were leaked online.

Their love story

It all started on 'Pagalpanti's sets

Speculation about the duo's upcoming wedding grew when they posted similar photos from a romantic getaway in February, hinting at a March ceremony. Samrat and Kharbanda first crossed paths on the set of Pagalpanti and reportedly started dating shortly after. They have also appeared together in Veerey Ki Wedding and Taish. This is Samrat's second marriage; the first was with Shweta Rohira, though it was quite short-lived and reportedly lasted a year.