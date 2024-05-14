Next Article

'Ramayana' to be most expensive Indian film ever produced

Ranbir-Sai's 'Ramayana' to be India's costliest film with ₹835cr budget

By Tanvi Gupta 05:53 pm May 14, 2024

What's the story Director Nitesh Tiwari's forthcoming adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is set to be a record-breaker! The project, planned as a franchise, has Kapoor and Pallavi cast as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita respectively. With a reported budget of a staggering ₹835 crore ($100M), this epic production is set to become the most expensive Indian film ever made.

Production details

Budget of ₹835cr is allocated just for Part 1: Report

A source clarified to Bollywood Hungana that this colossal budget of ₹835cr is reportedly allocated for "just the first part of the franchise." "Ramayana is not just a film but an emotion and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a global spectacle," the insider added. "The film requires 600 days of post-production work, which in itself speaks volumes about the investment required to create some of the most original visuals on the spectacle."

Information

A quick look at most expensive Indian films thus far

Ramayana is set to claim the title of the "most expensive film" in India, joining a prestigious list of high-budget productions. So far, this list includes Prabhas's Adipurush, crafted with a reported budget exceeding ₹600cr, along with SS Rajamouli's RRR, 2.0, Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva, and the latest addition, Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Production expansion

Producers aim to expand franchise with global experience

Namit Malhotra, founder and non-executive director of Prime Focus Limited and CEO of its British-Indian subsidiary DNEG, is one of the producers. Malhotra aims to use his global experience to make this film a spectacle. "He plans to expand this [budget] further as the franchise grows," revealed the insider. Kannada superstar Yash and his production company Monster Mind Creations have also joined the team creating Ramayana.

Film release

Anticipated release and cast details of 'Ramayana'

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel revealed that the film is targeting an October 2027 release. The cast reportedly includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara. The ensemble cast also includes Bobby Deol and Vijay Sethupathi, with Bobby being considered for Kumbhkaran and Sethupathi rumored to portray Vibhishan, Ravana's youngest brother. However, nothing is officially confirmed. Recently, leaked photos from the film's sets featuring Kapoor and Pallavi in costume went viral on social media.