Next Article

Jigna Vora reacts to Munawar Faruqui's marriage news

Munawar Faruqui's second marriage was 'surprise' to 'BB17's Jigna Vora

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:57 pm May 28, 202406:57 pm

What's the story Bigg Boss 17 contestant and former journalist Jigna Vora, recently expressed her astonishment at the news of fellow participant Munawar Faruqui's second marriage. In an exclusive interview with Times Now/Telly Talk, she revealed that she had no prior knowledge of the event and learned about it through media reports. Despite her surprise, Vora extended her heartfelt wishes to Faruqui and his new wife, makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala.

Shared happiness

Fellow contestant Rinku Dhawan shared joy over Faruqui's nuptials

Rinku Dhawan, another participant of Bigg Boss 17, also expressed her joy about Faruqui's second marriage. However, she admitted not having spoken to him about it yet. Meanwhile, actor and another Bigg Boss alumni Hina Khan hinted at attending the wedding by posting a picture on Instagram in traditional attire with a wedding song playing in the background. Despite previous controversies surrounding the BB 17 winner, his fellow contestants have shown support and happiness for his new marital status.

Wedding

Faruqui has a son from previous marriage

On Monday, reports started circulating that the comedian had married Coatwala earlier in May and the couple had thrown an intimate reception party at the ITC Grand Maratha, Mumbai, on Sunday. A source told Times Now, "Only the couple's near and dear were present for the ceremony." This was his second wedding, after getting hitched in 2017. He has a son from the previous marriage. On Bigg Boss 17, Faruqui revealed that he has his son's custody.