'Lock Upp': Munawar Faruqui's revelation about mother's death shocks everyone

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 18, 2022

Munawar Faruqui's heartbreaking story left everyone upset on 'Lock Upp'

Comedian Munawar Faruqui left everyone teary-eyed with a secret of his life in the recent episode of the reality show Lock Upp. As per the format, contestants can save themselves from elimination by sharing a secret on Judgement Day episodes when host Kangana Ranaut appears. Faruqui revealed a heartbreaking tale about his mother's death in this Sunday's episode. Trigger warning: suicide, domestic abuse.

What happened Here's what Faruqui shared

While competing with three other contestants, Faruqui pressed the buzzer first and won the right to secure himself by sharing a secret on Sunday's episode. "It was January 2007. At 7:00am, my grandmother woke me up, saying something had happened to my mother and she had been taken to the hospital," he said. When he reached the hospital, Faruqui found her screaming in pain.

Details Faruqui's mother was domestic abuse victim

Although initially, he did not know what had happened to his mother, the stand-up comic later found out she had consumed acid. A victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband and in-laws, Faruqui's mother apparently had not had anything to eat in eight days leading up to the incident. "My mom did not get respect in that house," he added.

Final moments She passed away while Faruqui held her hands

Even when she was taken to the hospital, Faruqui's grandmother and father didn't tell authorities about her acid consumption as it might implicate them, as per the 29-year-old. Unfortunately, she breathed her last when the comedian was holding her hands. He remembered that day, "the doctors asked me to leave her hand and when they forced me to, I realized my mom had died."

Information He has many regrets from that day

Faruqui revealed that he still has several regrets. "I always think things may have been different had I slept with my mom that night, had I reached the hospital earlier." Noting he doesn't blame anyone, he said this trauma might be the reason why he was in "a mentally [abusive] relationship." Last week, he had revealed he had an estranged wife on the show.

Information If you need help, these numbers can provide assistance

If you're facing any domestic violence or know someone who needs help, you might contact a violence intervention center, Sakshi at (0124) 2562336/ 5018873, or a women's organization Saheli at (011) 24616485. One might also reach out to National Commission for Women Helpline at 7827170170.