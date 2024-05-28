Next Article

'Panchayat' Season 3 cast salaries disclosed

Here's how much Jitendra, Neena, Raghubir pocketed for 'Panchayat' S03

By Tanvi Gupta 06:46 pm May 28, 202406:46 pm

What's the story The third season of the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat premiered on Tuesday, featuring original stars such as Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, and Chandan Roy. Amid varying reviews for the new season, a recent report disclosed the cast members' salaries. The report revealed that Kumar, also known as Jeetu and playing Abhishek Tripathi in the series, is the highest-paid actor. Here's a detailed report.

Highest paid actor

Kumar is the highest-paid actor with ₹5.6 lakh

According to a report from ABP, the 33-year-old actor earns ₹70K per episode. With the third season comprising eight episodes, his total salary amounts to ₹5.6 lakh. The series, which debuted in 2020, revolves around Kumar's character—an engineering graduate who becomes a Panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera in Uttar Pradesh due to limited job opportunities. Therefore, it's no surprise that Kumar is the highest-paid actor on the show.

Second highest

Gupta and Yadav follow behind in earnings

Gupta, reprising her role as Manju Devi, is the second highest-paid actor on Panchayat 3, according to the same report. She reportedly asked for ₹50K per episode, which totals an estimated ₹4 lakh for the full season. Following Gupta on the pay scale is Yadav who returned as Pradhan Ji or Manju Devi's husband. Yadav was paid ₹40K per episode, amounting to a total of ₹3.2 lakh for this season.

Plot continuation

Roy's earnings and 'Panchayat 3' plot details

Roy, who portrays Vikas Ji in the new season, reportedly received ₹20K per episode. The third season of Panchayat continues from where Season 2 concluded, with Sachiv Ji (played by Kumar) moving to Delhi for his CAT preparation but remaining emotionally connected to Phulera. The series introduces a new Panchayat secretary replacing him temporarily and incorporates fresh twists and turns in the plot.

Statement

When Sunita Rajwar talked about disparate treatment of TV actors

Recently, Sunita Rajwar—who portrays Kranti Devi, Manju Devi's rival—shed light on the disparate treatment of actors on set, particularly comparing the treatment of supporting roles to lead actors. "Lead actors are pampered. Their room will be neat, they will have a fridge, microwave." "Whereas...we will have a small dingy room. They will make 3-4 people sit. The roof is falling down...no clean bathroom. Your bedsheet will be dirty. Seeing all this, I always felt so bad," she said.