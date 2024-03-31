Next Article

Malayalam film 'Aattam' is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

'Aattam' director envisions Malayalam cinema on par with Iranian-Korean films

By Tanvi Gupta 04:47 pm Mar 31, 202404:47 pm

What's the story The Malayalam film industry, known for its high-quality cinema production on modest budgets, has reached another milestone with the release of the critically acclaimed movie Aattam (2023). This suspense drama, after completing its theatrical run, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In a recent interview, director Anand Ekarshi—a theater veteran—shared Malayalam cinema's potential to reach the same stature as Iranian and Korean films.

Origin story

'Aattam': A brainchild of theater group Lokadharmi

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ekarshi disclosed that the idea for Aattam was conceived during a day trip with theater group Lokadharmi. Actor Vinay Forrt suggested the concept of creating a movie together. The director recalled, "I was working on another script at that time and felt guilty for not considering a film featuring all these talented actors at Lokadharmi. I decided to script Aattam and I'm glad I did."

Financing journey

Fun fact: 'Aattam' secured funding with a 10-minute pilot

Despite being relatively new to the film industry and working primarily with lesser-known actors, Ekarshi managed to convince producer Ajith Joy to finance Aattam. "As I was making a movie with largely newcomers—except for people like Forrt and Kalabhavan Shajohn—I had to show the producer what I was capable of." Ekarshi presented a 10-minute pilot to Joy, who agreed to back the film. The production budget for Aattam was just approximately Rs. 3cr, not including promotional costs.

Plot details

'Aattam': A tapestry of psychology, drama, and philosophy

Aattam presents a complex blend of psychology, drama, and philosophy through its 13 characters, each offering unique perspectives. Further discussing the film, Ekarshi stated, "Maintaining consistency in their character arcs was crucial." The plot centers around an incident involving the main female character (Zarin Shihab), with all other characters connected to this theme. It explores group dynamics versus individual opinions and scrutinizes how behavior changes in group situations compared to individual confrontations.

Path to international recognition

'It's like an avalanche waiting to be unleashed'

Meanwhile, Ekarshi expressed optimism about the Malayalam movie industry's performance in 2024, citing successful films like Manjummel Boys, Brahmayugam, and Premulu. He remarked, "There's still plenty to come. It's like an avalanche waiting to be unleashed." "Internationally, Iranian and Turkish movies are world-renowned. Korean movies too are receiving global attention. Malayalam cinema can get there too," he confidently asserted.

Upcoming projects

Director Ekarshi's future plans post 'Aattam'

Following the success of Aattam, Ekarshi plans to explore new themes in his future projects. One such theme includes a love story addressing physical relationships on screen, a subject he believes is still considered taboo in Malayalam cinema. "Only a handful of directors like Padmarajan and Bharatan have managed to do it well. So, I would like to explore such a theme." With this approach, Ekarshi aims to push boundaries and bring fresh narratives to the forefront of the industry.