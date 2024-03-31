Next Article

Shaan has spoken about the changing trends in the music industry

Shaan laments the decline in music; calls Arijit 'last exponent'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:15 pm Mar 31, 202404:15 pm

What's the story Renowned Indian singer Shaan has noted a significant shift in the music industry, stating that artists no longer need to rely on films for recognition. In an interview with PTI, he observed that the current music scene favors independent artists like Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, and Badshah. These artists have successfully established their brands outside of Bollywood, indicating a new trend in the industry.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Shaan's melodious voice has left an indelible mark on the music industry. He embarked on his musical journey by lending vocals to jingles for advertisements, gradually transitioning to remixes and cover versions. In 1999, he made his playback singing debut in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, capturing hearts with his soulful rendition of Musu Musu Hasi. Some of his other famous songs are Behti Hawa, Chain Aap Ko, and Hold.

Industry concerns

Shaan expressed concern over lack of emerging singing stars

In a conversation with HT, Shaan expressed concern about the scarcity of emerging singing stars in today's music industry. "All the big names today in music, they are either rappers or they have their own brand of music styles," he explained, adding, "But today, film music is hardly giving you the big singing star." "Arijit Singh was probably the last big exponent who came in from film music."

Career challenges

'It's very difficult to get out of Bollywood singer image'

Shaan admitted that attracting listeners to his non-film music is challenging. "The only thing is that a singer like me, whose branding has become that of a Bollywood singer, it's very difficult to get out of that." "But for others like Kakkar...who came in from social media...Today, it's changing, a singer doesn't have to really rely on becoming popular through film music," he added.

On being underutilized

The singer believes he has been underutilized

Talking about his disappearance from mainstream playback singing, he said, "Sadly, in the last 10 to 15 years, I've been much underutilized and not been a part of those big Bollywood songs, like I used to be. But at the same time, this could be of help." "At some point, you realize you're becoming mechanical and redundant. So I take this break, this little getaway as a good thing, that I get to work on my skill sets."

On missed opportunity

Shaan on his song being dropped from 'Dunki'

Shaan further lamented, "I was thrilled that I got to sing a Shah Rukh Khan song [in Dunki] but for some reason, it was replaced by another song." "The song, O Maahi got on to become the popular song of that soundtrack, which is where my song was supposed to be slotted in." Previously, Shaan has crooned multiple SRK songs such as Deewangi Deewangi, Daastan-E-Om Shanti Om, and Main Hoon Don.

Musical endeavors

Shaan's recent collaboration and commitment to music

Despite facing challenges, Shaan remains dedicated to his craft. His recent collaboration with acclaimed percussionist Bickram Ghosh on the single Tanhaiyyan is a testament to this commitment. The song was produced under Ghosh's music label, Eternal Sounds. Shaan aims to create a lasting discography, stating, "It's a legacy that you leave behind, the idea is to keep making good music...that will hopefully transcend time."