Tim David not keen to make ODI return: Details here
What's the story
Tim David, a prominent figure in Australia's T20I team since 2022, has no immediate plans to return to One Day Internationals (ODIs). The 29-year-old was part of four ODIs in South Africa around two years back but hasn't played List A cricket since then. Despite the ODI retirement of Glenn Maxwell and a potential spot in the revamped Australian squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup, David is focused on his T20 career.
Career focus
No domestic contract and no List A game
David has committed to the Hobart Hurricanes for two more seasons in the Big Bash League (BBL). He doesn't have a domestic contract in Australia and hasn't played a 50-over List A game since his last ODI in 2023. "I'm not too sure (about returning to ODI cricket), to be honest. It's not the immediate plan. We've got such a busy year, to be honest, leading up to this T20 World Cup," said David as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
Rehabilitation
David recovering from hamstring injury
David is currently recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL. He was instrumental in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's performance but missed the playoffs due to this injury. David was initially slated to make his return in the Global Super League for Hurricanes, which starts on Thursday. However, his rehabilitation has taken longer than expected due to the nature of his injury and recovery time required.
Series schedule
David's busy T20 schedule and CPL return
The West Indies series marks the start of eight consecutive T20Is for Australia. After the five-match Caribbean series, they will host South Africa in a three-match series. Australia will also tour New Zealand for three T20Is in early October and host India for five home T20Is later on. "We've got so many T20 series that there's not much time to think about much else. So we'll see how that develops. But, at the moment, no plans," said David.