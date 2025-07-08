Tim David not keen to make ODI return: Details here 

Tim David, a prominent figure in Australia's T20I team since 2022, has no immediate plans to return to One Day Internationals (ODIs). The 29-year-old was part of four ODIs in South Africa around two years back but hasn't played List A cricket since then. Despite the ODI retirement of Glenn Maxwell and a potential spot in the revamped Australian squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup, David is focused on his T20 career.

Career focus No domestic contract and no List A game David has committed to the Hobart Hurricanes for two more seasons in the Big Bash League (BBL). He doesn't have a domestic contract in Australia and hasn't played a 50-over List A game since his last ODI in 2023. "I'm not too sure (about returning to ODI cricket), to be honest. It's not the immediate plan. We've got such a busy year, to be honest, leading up to this T20 World Cup," said David as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Rehabilitation David recovering from hamstring injury David is currently recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL. He was instrumental in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's performance but missed the playoffs due to this injury. David was initially slated to make his return in the Global Super League for Hurricanes, which starts on Thursday. However, his rehabilitation has taken longer than expected due to the nature of his injury and recovery time required.